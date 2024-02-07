Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $11.47 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 264,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,471,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,321,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,669,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,135,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.09. 75,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,247. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.