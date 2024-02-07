Patrick Industries (PATK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Patrick Industries to post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $63.57 and a 12-month high of $104.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $745,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,315,923.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,762,805. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

