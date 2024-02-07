PCM Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PCM Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

PCM Fund stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

