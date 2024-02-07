Pembina Pipeline Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.38.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$45.30 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$38.79 and a 12-month high of C$47.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,070 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.60, for a total transaction of C$231,192.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.