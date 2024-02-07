PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Lowered by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

