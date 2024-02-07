Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Perion Network Trading Down 15.9 %

NASDAQ PERI traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,950. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $42.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Perion Network by 718.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 373,145 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 1,472.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 343,982 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 328,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,958,000 after purchasing an additional 215,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Perion Network by 954.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

