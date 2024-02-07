Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Down to $29.47

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.47, but opened at $25.86. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 753,152 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Perion Network’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 60,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

