Perion Network’s (PERI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $5.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 3,250,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,237. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,693,000 after purchasing an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,299,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,319,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,468,000 after acquiring an additional 346,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,059,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

