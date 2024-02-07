Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $181.88

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 181.88 ($2.28) and last traded at GBX 282.20 ($3.54), with a volume of 599159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280.40 ($3.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.52) to GBX 390 ($4.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,658.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 304.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is 7,647.06%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

