Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 139.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,885 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,146,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,854,836. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 466.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

