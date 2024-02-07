Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 65,600.9% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,505 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 34,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 758,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.32. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $149.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

