PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1494 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

PAXS opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 65,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 64,997 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $740,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,199 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

