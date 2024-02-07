PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 1st

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE PTY opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

In other PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Grace Vandecruze acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $102,251.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,251.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 139,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 316,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 68,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 522,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

See Also

