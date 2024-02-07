Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 1,967 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.35. 7,112,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,950,271. The company has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

