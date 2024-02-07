Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 5,501 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in State Street by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 46,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

STT stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $72.74. 1,093,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,281. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

