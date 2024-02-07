Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $207,721,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $205,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 2.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $13.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $515.52. 345,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,577. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $483.15 and a 200 day moving average of $436.06. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.