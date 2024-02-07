Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.90.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.46. 274,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

