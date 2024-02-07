Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 351 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,530 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.80. 3,354,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,518,275. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

