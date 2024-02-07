Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $116.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.64. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

