Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROP stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.98. The stock had a trading volume of 127,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $540.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

