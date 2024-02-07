Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $1.95 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

UCON stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.62. 529,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.