Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,652 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,424,789. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

