Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 567 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.10. 760,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,913. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.66%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

