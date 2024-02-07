Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases 72,513 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,513 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,967,699. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.