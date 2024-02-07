Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Purchases New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY remained flat at $81.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,537. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2421 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

