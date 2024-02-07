Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Sells 946 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. 622,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,826. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

