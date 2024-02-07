Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 3,173 shares traded.
Pioneer Oil and Gas Trading Down 12.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
About Pioneer Oil and Gas
Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.
