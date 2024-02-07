PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJT opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PJT Partners by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PJT. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

