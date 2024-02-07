PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

PJT Partners stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.24. 98,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,329. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $104.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

