Plancorp LLC Acquires New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,135 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,747,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,837,000 after acquiring an additional 71,548 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Target by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $177.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.