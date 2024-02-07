Plancorp LLC Buys 2,595 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 10,304,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,326,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

