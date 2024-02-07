Plancorp LLC Buys 870 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,891 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $469,896,000 after purchasing an additional 146,026 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,762,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,979. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.49. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

