Plancorp LLC Buys New Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 976,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,313,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

