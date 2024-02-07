Plancorp LLC Buys New Shares in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,619,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,797,000 after purchasing an additional 987,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,380,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,174,000 after buying an additional 1,393,519 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,606,000 after buying an additional 2,138,081 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,825,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,206,000 after buying an additional 238,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after buying an additional 289,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. 1,017,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,922,230. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,685.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $82,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $117,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $913,685.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

