Plancorp LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 736,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,120. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

