Plancorp LLC Has $479,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Plancorp LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 107.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.91. The company had a trading volume of 63,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,532. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $71.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

