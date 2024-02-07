Plancorp LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Plancorp LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 162,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 113,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,027,542 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,151,714,000 after buying an additional 4,527,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 674,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after buying an additional 32,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.62.

Read Our Latest Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,750,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,366,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.