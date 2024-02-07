Plancorp LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after buying an additional 4,429,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,317,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,571,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,212,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,861,363,000 after purchasing an additional 447,585 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,452,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,097,000 after purchasing an additional 440,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,927,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,319. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

