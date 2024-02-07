Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $421.60. 593,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,864. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $319.23 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The stock has a market cap of $204.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.14.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

