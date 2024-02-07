Plancorp LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.
A number of research firms recently commented on MCK. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.38.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
