Plancorp LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.15. The company had a trading volume of 573,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.19 and a 200-day moving average of $290.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock worth $2,892,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

