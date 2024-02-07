Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock traded up $22.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.00. 2,978,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,235. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.70. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a PE ratio of 205.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.81 and a 1 year high of $366.05.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.