Platform Technology Partners Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Platform Technology Partners reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 26,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.02. 932,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,763. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,506,592 shares of company stock valued at $405,996,241 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

