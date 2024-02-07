Platform Technology Partners Has $395,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.51. 1,057,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,080. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.70. The company has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.00 and a 12-month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

