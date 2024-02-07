Platform Technology Partners Makes New $363,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion and a PE ratio of 24.48. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.