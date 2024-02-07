Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 78,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

WRB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.45. 171,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,104. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $85.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on W. R. Berkley

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.