Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Shares in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 223.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Trading Down 22.9 %

Shares of TCS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 607,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Insider Activity

About The Container Store Group

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra bought 16,715 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $30,421.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 754,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,468.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of organizing solutions, custom spaces, and in-home organizing services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. Its stores provide custom space offerings; countertop organizers, cosmetic and jewelry organizers, shower and bathtub organizers, drawer organization, and cabinet storage products; closets; and ventilated and solid shelving and drawer components and systems, wall and door rack solutions, accessories, utility and garage systems, and sliding doors.

