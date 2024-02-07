Platform Technology Partners Sells 438 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Platform Technology Partners lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,967 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after purchasing an additional 855,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. 5,572,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,883,905. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

