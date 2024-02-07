Platform Technology Partners Sells 54,930 Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the third quarter worth $63,000. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 396.2% during the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth $268,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 126.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVLV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Evolv Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

EVLV stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 277,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,704. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.33 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.80% and a negative net margin of 147.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $185,228.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $175,834.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,030,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,060.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,688 shares of company stock worth $1,031,630 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

