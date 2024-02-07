Platform Technology Partners Trims Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock remained flat at $18.89 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,980. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

